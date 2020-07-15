Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Haddon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Haddon

Notice Condolences

Joyce Haddon Notice
HADDON Joyce Passed away peacefully in Springfield Nursing Home on the 7th July 2020, aged 77 years.
Dearly loved Wife of the late Brian. Very dear Mum of Tracy, loving Grandma of Jack, and a dear Mother-in-law of the late Simon.
Funeral service to be held at
The Church of St.Mary The Virgin, in the Parish of Eccleston,
on Thursday the 16th of July 2020 at 1:00pm, followed by interment
in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society.
Enq. Carl and Brett Kenyon, Meridian Funeral Home.
Tel. 01257 234377
Published in Chorley Guardian on July 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -