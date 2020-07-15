|
|
|
HADDON Joyce Passed away peacefully in Springfield Nursing Home on the 7th July 2020, aged 77 years.
Dearly loved Wife of the late Brian. Very dear Mum of Tracy, loving Grandma of Jack, and a dear Mother-in-law of the late Simon.
Funeral service to be held at
The Church of St.Mary The Virgin, in the Parish of Eccleston,
on Thursday the 16th of July 2020 at 1:00pm, followed by interment
in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society.
Enq. Carl and Brett Kenyon, Meridian Funeral Home.
Tel. 01257 234377
Published in Chorley Guardian on July 15, 2020