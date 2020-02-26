|
|
|
LORD (née Rostron)
Joyce Passed away at Chorley Hospital on the 15th February 2020,
aged 87 years
Dearly loved mum to Brian and Sandra, dear mother-in-law to Neil and Steph, loving and devoted grandma to Mark and Martin also a dear sister of Olive and Fred.
Funeral Service will be held at Chorley Methodist Church on Wednesday 4th March at 1:30pm followed by interment
at Chorley Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to R.S.P.C.A. c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid, if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Feb. 26, 2020