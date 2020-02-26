Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
13:30
Chorley Methodist Church
Joyce Lord Notice
LORD (née Rostron)
Joyce Passed away at Chorley Hospital on the 15th February 2020,
aged 87 years
Dearly loved mum to Brian and Sandra, dear mother-in-law to Neil and Steph, loving and devoted grandma to Mark and Martin also a dear sister of Olive, Jean (dec) and Fred.
Funeral Service will be held at Chorley Methodist Church on Wednesday 4th March at 1:30pm followed by interment
at Chorley Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to R.S.P.C.A. c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid, if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Feb. 26, 2020
