|
|
|
PARTINGTON On 22nd November 2020, peacefully in Chorley Hospital
Joyce aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jack, dearly loved mum of Andrew and mother-in-law of Amanda, cherished grandma of Charlie and a dear sister of Jean.
Funeral service to take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Monday 7th December
at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
St. Catherine's Hospice
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Dec. 2, 2020