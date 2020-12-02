Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Joyce Partington Notice
PARTINGTON On 22nd November 2020, peacefully in Chorley Hospital
Joyce aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jack, dearly loved mum of Andrew and mother-in-law of Amanda, cherished grandma of Charlie and a dear sister of Jean.

Funeral service to take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Monday 7th December
at 2:30pm.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
St. Catherine's Hospice
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).

All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Dec. 2, 2020
