Pecsvaradi On 2nd July 2020, peacefully in Chorley Hospital
aged 87 years
Beloved wife of the late Josef, dearly loved mother of Ian and Andrew, loving mother-in-law of Janis and Karen, devoted nana of Michelle, Matthew and Daniel, cherished great grandma of Alice, Thomas, Teddy and Megan also a friend to many.
Graveside Service to be held at Chorley Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
The Salvation Army and
St Catherine's Hospice c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All funeral service details and enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on July 8, 2020