June Pecsvaradi

June Pecsvaradi Notice
Pecsvaradi On 2nd July 2020, peacefully in Chorley Hospital

June
aged 87 years

Beloved wife of the late Josef, dearly loved mother of Ian and Andrew, loving mother-in-law of Janis and Karen, devoted nana of Michelle, Matthew and Daniel, cherished great grandma of Alice, Thomas, Teddy and Megan also a friend to many.

Graveside Service to be held at Chorley Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
The Salvation Army and
St Catherine's Hospice c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)

All funeral service details and enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on July 8, 2020
