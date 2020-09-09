|
DEAKIN Kathleen Margaret Kath passed away peacefully
on 23rd July 2020 at the
Beeches Care Home, aged 80.
Dearly loved and devoted wife
of Reg, beloved mum of John,
Ann, Jill, Peter and Sarah.
A best friend, a rock, an advisor
and a supporter to us all, a truly
elegant and lovely lady.
The family wish to express their
appreciation for the care Kathleen
received from staff at the
Beeches Dementia Care Home.
Further thanks to Rev'd Alan
Hogarth and to B Livesey Ltd
for their help and dignified
funeral arrangements.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Sept. 9, 2020