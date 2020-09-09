Home

POWERED BY

Services
B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Deakin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Deakin

Notice

Kathleen Deakin Notice
DEAKIN Kathleen Margaret Kath passed away peacefully
on 23rd July 2020 at the
Beeches Care Home, aged 80.
Dearly loved and devoted wife
of Reg, beloved mum of John,
Ann, Jill, Peter and Sarah.
A best friend, a rock, an advisor
and a supporter to us all, a truly
elegant and lovely lady.
The family wish to express their
appreciation for the care Kathleen
received from staff at the
Beeches Dementia Care Home.
Further thanks to Rev'd Alan
Hogarth and to B Livesey Ltd
for their help and dignified
funeral arrangements.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Sept. 9, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -