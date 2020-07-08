Home

(nee McDermott) Surrounded by the love of her family at home, aged 76 on 28th June 2020, following a long illness. Devoted wife to Gil and loving mother of Robert, Mark and Louise. Beloved Grandma and Mother-in-Law.

She will be deeply missed and her courage and warmth treasured forever by those who loved her.

Private family funeral, but any donations in Kath's memory would be gratefully received by Bolton Hospice who provided her and the family with immeasurable care and support throughout her
final weeks.
Published in Chorley Guardian on July 8, 2020
