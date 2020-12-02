|
JOYCE (née Kenyon)
Kathleen Passed away peacefully in
Chorley Hospital on the
27th November 2020.
Aged 96 years.
Loving wife of the late Louis Joyce, mother to David, Mother-in-Law to Susan, Grandmother to Lindsay and Deborah, Great Grandmother to Orla-Mae, Daire and Saoirse and caring Sister to Frank (Deceased), Jim (Deceased), Mary, Bernard (Deceased), Richard and Teresa.
She will be sadly missed by all her family, friends and neighbours.
Requiem Mass to be held at
St. Mary's RC Church Chorley on Friday 4th December 2020 at 10.00am followed by interment
in the family grave at
St. Gregory's Churchyard Weldbank. Donations to Renal Research at Lancashire
Teaching Hospital Trust.
Enq Carl & Brett Kenyon Meridian Funeral Home
Tel 01257 234377.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Dec. 2, 2020