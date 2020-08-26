|
|
|
TERRY Kathleen Passed away peacefully on the 20th of August 2020, surrounded by her loving family, aged 79 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Stan. Very dear mother of Richard and Adrian. Dear mother-in-law of Elaine and Angela, loving grandma of Emily, Henry, Jack, Holly,
Arthur and Violet.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Rosemere Cancer Foundation or St.Catherine's Hospice.
Requiem Mass to be held at St.Gregory's RC Church, Weldbank, Chorley on Friday 28th August 2020 at 10.00am, followed by interment at Chorley Cemetery.
Enq. Carl and Brett Kenyon, Meridian Funeral Home.
Tel. 01257 234377.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Aug. 26, 2020