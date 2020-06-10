Home

POWERED BY

Services
B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Wilding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Wilding

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Wilding Notice
WILDING (née France) On 4th June 2020
Kathleen
aged 94 years.
Devoted wife of Roy, much loved mum to Brian, Jennifer, Peter and Andrew, a treasured mum-in-law of Anne, Errol (dec), Elizabeth and Debbie, dearly loved always
by her grandchildren and
great grandchildren and
a much loved sister.
A private funeral service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Chorley Unitarian Chapel and Derian House (please gift aid, if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -