WILDING (née France) On 4th June 2020
Kathleen
aged 94 years.
Devoted wife of Roy, much loved mum to Brian, Jennifer, Peter and Andrew, a treasured mum-in-law of Anne, Errol (dec), Elizabeth and Debbie, dearly loved always
by her grandchildren and
great grandchildren and
a much loved sister.
A private funeral service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Chorley Unitarian Chapel and Derian House (please gift aid, if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 10, 2020