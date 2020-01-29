|
|
|
Ruler Peacefully on January 22nd, 2020 in Wigan Infirmary and of Coppull, Kathlyn aged 91 years.
Much loved mum of David
and Margaret, very dear
mother-in-law of Jackie.
Devoted grandma of Rebecca, Amy, Marc and Kimberley and great grandma of Elise.
The funeral service takes
place at Spendmore Lane Methodist Church Coppull on Thursday 6th February at 2.30pm followed by committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please donations if desired for Spendmore Lane Methodist Church or St Catherine's Hospice c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Bentham House,
220 Spendmore Lane, Coppull
PR7 5BZ Tel: (01257) 793880
Published in Chorley Guardian on Jan. 29, 2020