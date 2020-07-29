|
ELLIS Peacefully but suddenly
on 22nd July 2020 in
Royal Preston Hospital
Keith Robert
aged 73 years.
Beloved brother to Marian, Barbara and Philip, dear
brother-in-law of Norman, David and Susan, cherished uncle and great uncle and a friend to many.
Sadly missed, loved and remembered always.
Funeral service will be held at
St Barnabas Parish Church, Heapey on Thursday 30th July at 10:30am followed by interment in the churchyard. Due to current restrictions this will be for family and close friends.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Coronary Care RPH c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
