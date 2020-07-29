Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Keith Ellis Notice
ELLIS Peacefully but suddenly
on 22nd July 2020 in
Royal Preston Hospital
Keith Robert
aged 73 years.
Beloved brother to Marian, Barbara and Philip, dear
brother-in-law of Norman, David and Susan, cherished uncle and great uncle and a friend to many.
Sadly missed, loved and remembered always.
Funeral service will be held at
St Barnabas Parish Church, Heapey on Thursday 30th July at 10:30am followed by interment in the churchyard. Due to current restrictions this will be for family and close friends.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Coronary Care RPH c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on July 29, 2020
