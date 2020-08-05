|
ELLIS Keith Robert Keith's family would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, letters and cards of condolence received during their sad loss, donations received for coronary care at Royal Preston Hospital and to everyone who attended the funeral service.
Special thanks to the paramedics, doctors, nurses and staff at Royal Preston Hospital for the care and kindness given to Keith.
Finally, thank you to
Rev'd Alan Hogarth for a comforting service and to
B. Livesey Ltd. for their dignified and sensitive approach to the funeral arrangements.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Aug. 5, 2020