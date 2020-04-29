Home

Kenyon's Meridian Funeral Home
155 Eaves Lane
Chorley, Lancashire PR6 0TB
01257 234377
Ken Holdsworth

Ken Holdsworth Notice
HOLDSWORTH Ken Passed away in hospital on the
21st April 2020, aged 71 years.
Dearly loved husband of Lynne. Very dear dad of Nick and Andrew. Dear father-in-law of Kelly and Zara. Loving grandad of Oliver,
Ida-Rose and Izobel. Also a dear brother and brother-in-law.
Private family service to be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Rosemere Cancer Foundation or Macmillan Cancer Support.
Enq Carl and Brett Kenyon, Meridian Funeral Home.
Tel: 01257 234377
Published in Chorley Guardian on Apr. 29, 2020
