MILLER Ken On the 14th November 2020, in the Royal Preston Hospital, Ken sadly passed away aged 89 years.
He was the dearly loved husband of Lillian, and a loving father of Susan, Glen and Janice (Deceased). Step father to Barbara and a treasured
grandad and great grandad.
Ken will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday the
3rd December at 12-30 pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, will be gratefully accepted on behalf of either St Catherines Hospice or Dementia UK c/o the funeral directors, N&K Harvey, 180 The Green, Eccleston, PR7 5SU.
Tel 01257 451 508.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Nov. 25, 2020