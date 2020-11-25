Home

N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd (Eccleston, Chorley)
180 The Green
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 5SU
01257 451508
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020
12:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Ken Miller Notice
MILLER Ken On the 14th November 2020, in the Royal Preston Hospital, Ken sadly passed away aged 89 years.
He was the dearly loved husband of Lillian, and a loving father of Susan, Glen and Janice (Deceased). Step father to Barbara and a treasured
grandad and great grandad.
Ken will be sadly missed by all.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, will be gratefully accepted on behalf of either St Catherines Hospice or Dementia UK c/o the funeral directors, N&K Harvey, 180 The Green, Eccleston, PR7 5SU.
Tel 01257 451 508.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Nov. 25, 2020
