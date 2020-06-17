|
|
|
SCHOLES On the 9th June 2020,
peacefully in hospital,
Ken Stanley
aged 86 years.
Devoted and much loved
husband of Margaret, loving dad
to Mark and Michele,
dear father in law of Jane
and Chris, cherished
grandad to Narise.
Private funeral service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to R.S.P.C.A. c/o the funeral director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.,
Tel 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 17, 2020