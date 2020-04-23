|
Peel Kenneth Passed away peacefully on
18th April, aged 92.
Kenneth was a dearly loved husband of Eva (deceased),
loving dad of Susan and Diane, father-in-law to Bernard and Tony, much adored grandad of Ellie, Charles, Peter and Joe.
Also a much loved, brother, uncle, great-uncle and friend to many.
"For when the one great Scorer comes to mark against your name, he writes not that you won or lost, but how you played the game"
You certainly played
a good game Dad.
"Invincible" to the end.
As Dad would say "It's never goodbye, its see you later"
Private family funeral on Wednesday 29th April.
Donations for Salvation Army via https://www.justgiving.com
/fundraising/diane-speakman
Published in Chorley Guardian on Apr. 23, 2020