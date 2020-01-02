Home

POWERED BY

Services
B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Sharples
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Sharples

Notice Condolences

Kenneth Sharples Notice
SHARPLES On 21st December 2019,
peacefully in Brookhaven Care Home after a long illness

Kenneth Graham
'Kenny'
aged 71 years

Dearly loved father of Jaron and Samarha, loving father-in-law of Christina and Gareth, much loved grandad Ken of Antonia, Charlie, Harris, Naomi and Lewis.

Funeral service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 10th January 2020
at 2:30pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
North West Air Ambulance
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)

All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -