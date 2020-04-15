|
|
|
WAREING Kenneth Suddenly at home on
Monday 6th April 2020
Ken
Aged 83 years
He was the beloved husband of the late Margaret, a much loved father of Michael, dear father in law to Donna and a treasured grandad
of Josh, Amy and Annie.
"Always on our minds,
Forever in our Hearts."
Miss and Love you always Dad
R.I.P. XX
His funeral service which is
to be attended by family only;
is to take place at
St James' C of E Churchyard, Leyland on Friday 24th April
at 1.00pm, followed by Committal.
All enquiries to
Bretherton McKenna Funeralcare,
17 Dunkirk Lane,
Leyland, PR25 1TU.
Tel: 01772 422450
Published in Chorley Guardian on Apr. 15, 2020