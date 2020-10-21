|
INGHAM On the 18th October 2020, peacefully at home,
Kevin,
aged 64 years.
Beloved husband of Dee, dearly loved father of Adam, Georgie, Sammy and Charlotte. A loving brother of Michael, Chrissy, Kathy and Andrew. A caring and devoted grand father of Autumn and a dear father in law of Natalie and Liam.
Family flowers only please and any donations, if desired, to
St Catherine's Hospice.c/o the funeral director (please gift aid if possible)
Funeral service will be held at
St. Mary's R/C Church, Euxton, prior to Committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd., Tel 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Oct. 21, 2020