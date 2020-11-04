Home

POWERED BY

Services
B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Resources
More Obituaries for Lena Royle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lena Royle

Notice Condolences

Lena Royle Notice
ROYLE On the 28th October 2020, peacefully in
St. Catherine's Hospice

Lena Ann
aged 72 years.

Beloved wife of the late Phillip, dearly loved mother of Stephanie and Philip, loving mother-in-law of Catherine, devoted grandma of Emily and Molly, Owen,
Eva and Seth.

The funeral service will take place at St. Mary's Church, Eccleston on Monday 9th November at 2:00pm followed by interment
in the churchyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
St. Catherine's Hospice
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)

All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Nov. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -