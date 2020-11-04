|
ROYLE On the 28th October 2020, peacefully in
St. Catherine's Hospice
Lena Ann
aged 72 years.
Beloved wife of the late Phillip, dearly loved mother of Stephanie and Philip, loving mother-in-law of Catherine, devoted grandma of Emily and Molly, Owen,
Eva and Seth.
The funeral service will take place at St. Mary's Church, Eccleston on Monday 9th November at 2:00pm followed by interment
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
St. Catherine's Hospice
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Nov. 4, 2020