PORTER On the 15th January 2020, peacefully at Chorley Hospital, after a long illness defiantly borne,
Leo Richard
aged 79 years.
Much loved husband of Marilyn, dearly loved father of Stephen, loving father-in-law to Johanna and loving brother of Jean.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Parkinson's UK c/o the funeral director (please gift aid if possible)
Funeral service will be held at Euxton Parish Church on
Monday 27th January at
12.00 noon, followed by
Interment in the Churchyard.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Jan. 22, 2020