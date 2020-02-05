|
PORTER The family of the late Leo Porter thank most sincerely their friends and neighbours who showed
great kindness and support
during Leo's illness.
Our thanks to Dr Letch and his team at Euxton Health Centre for their care of Leo over the past few years and to the people in various sections of the National Health Service, whose help allowed
Leo to remain at home.
We thank the team at Chorley and South Ribble Crossroads Care NW for their daily care of Leo, special thanks to Revd Jo Smith for her kind ministrations and finally to
B. Livesey Ltd., for their funeral arrangements and the personal touches they gave in making the funeral a memorable occasion.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Feb. 5, 2020