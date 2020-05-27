|
|
|
ADDISON Lilian Passed away peacefully, on the 15th May 2020, aged 98 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Harold.
Very dear Mum of Brian.
Dear Mother-in-law of Irene.
Loving grandma of Darren and Neil and loving great grandma of
Jake, Grace and Holly.
Funeral service to be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 28th May 2020
at 3:30pm.
The Funeral procession will pause briefly outside St.George's Church, Chorley at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
St. George's CE Church.
Enq: Carl and Brett Kenyon, Meridian Funeral Home.
Tel: 01257 234377
Published in Chorley Guardian on May 27, 2020