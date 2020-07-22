Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Service
Monday, Jul. 27, 2020
11:30
St. George's Parish Church
Chorley
Lily-Mai Pugh Notice
PUGH Suddenly after a short, courageous battle with cancer
on 14th July 2020
Lily-Mai
aged 3 years
Precious daughter of Beth
and Jake and proud sister
of Adam and Emma
A private service will be held at
St. George's Parish Church, Chorley (the family welcome you
to socially distance in the church grounds) on Monday 27th July at 11:30am followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital and Childhood Cancer Research c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid, if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on July 22, 2020
