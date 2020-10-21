|
WIGNALL MALCOLM Passed away peacefully
in hospital on 10th October 2020 aged 88 years.
Dearly loved husband of Betty,
very dear Dad of Cathy, David, Martin, Mandy and Michael. Dear father in law, loving Gramps and Great Grandfather.
Requiem mass to be held at
St Joseph's RC Church Anderton on Friday 23rd October 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations if desired to St Catherine's Hospice. Enquiries to
Carl & Brett Kenyon Meridian Funeral Home
Tel 01257 234377.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Oct. 21, 2020