BERRY Margaret Passed away peacefully on the
18th of August 2020 fortified by the rites of The Holy Catholic Church, aged 81 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late John. Very dear mother of Mark, Deborah and Patrick (dec).
Dear Mother-in-law of David and Carolyn. Loving Grandma and Great Grandma.
Requiem Mass to be held at St.Gregory's RC Church, Weldbank, Chorley on Wednesday the 26th August 2020 at
12:00 noon followed by interment in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to be made to Dementia UK.
Enq Carl and Brett Kenyons Meridian Funeral Home.
Tel 01257 234377
Published in Chorley Guardian on Aug. 26, 2020