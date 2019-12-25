|
|
|
HOWARTH On 17th December 2019
Suddenly in
Blackpool Victoria Hospital
Margaret
aged 76 years
Beloved wife of David, dearly loved mother of Deborah and Tracey, devoted grandma of Alex and Tom.
Funeral Service to take place at
St. Laurence's Parish Church, Chorley on Friday 3rd January 2020 at 11:30am
followed by committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
St. Catherine's Hospice and Heartbeat c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid, if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Dec. 25, 2019