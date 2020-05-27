Home

JOHNSON On the 18th May 2020,
peacefully at home,

Margaret Elizabeth 'Peggy'
aged 100 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Walter, cherished mother of Margaret, Susan, Anita and
Christopher (deceased),
Beloved and devoted grandmother to Alistair, Suzanne, Jenny,
Robert, Sarah, Kate and Rebecca and their partners, Jenni, Heidi, Mark, Rich and Jack.
Adored great grandmother,
fondly known as GG to Ross, Grace, Denver, Ben, Molly, Robyn, Jacob, Sam, Jesse, Seth and Thea.
Dear mother in law to Alan
and Brendan.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Derian House
c/o the funeral director.
(please gift aid if possible).
Funeral service and
committal will be held at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Wednesday 3rd June at 1.30pm.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.,
Tel 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on May 27, 2020
