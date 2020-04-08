Home

Margaret Pearsall Notice
PEARSALL (née Hesketh) On the 2nd April 2020,
peacefully at
St. Catherine's Hospice

Margaret Lydia
aged 79 years

Beloved wife of Thomas,
dearly loved mother to Sandra
and Christine, dear mother-in-law
of Malcolm, loving and devoted grandma to Michelle and grandma-in-law to Hadyn,
dear cousin of Barbara and Alan.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
St. Catherine's Hospice c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid, if possible)

Funeral service
and committal will be held at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Wednesday 15th April
at 1:30pm.

All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Apr. 8, 2020
