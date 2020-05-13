Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Interment
Private
Chorley Cemetery
Notice Condolences

Margaret Thompson Notice
Thompson On 4th May 2020,
peacefully in hospital

Margaret
aged 79 years.

Much loved mum to Christine, Derrick, Phillip and Julie, loving mother-in-law of Dave, Carol,
Kiki and Andy, cherished grandma, gran and great grandma
and a very dear sister of Jean.

Private interment will be held
at Chorley Cemetery
on Friday 15th May at 2:00pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to Chorley Shopmobility
c/o the funeral director
(please gift aid if possible)

All enquiries to
Messrs B Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602.
Published in Chorley Guardian on May 13, 2020
