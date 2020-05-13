|
|
|
Thompson On 4th May 2020,
peacefully in hospital
Margaret
aged 79 years.
Much loved mum to Christine, Derrick, Phillip and Julie, loving mother-in-law of Dave, Carol,
Kiki and Andy, cherished grandma, gran and great grandma
and a very dear sister of Jean.
Private interment will be held
at Chorley Cemetery
on Friday 15th May at 2:00pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to Chorley Shopmobility
c/o the funeral director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602.
Published in Chorley Guardian on May 13, 2020