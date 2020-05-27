Home

WILLIAMS (née Blackledge) On 16th May 2020, peacefully at Finney House Care Home
Margaret
aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of the late Geoffrey, loving mother to Paul and Andrew, dear mother-in-law of Beverley and Samantha, dearly loved grandma to Kelly, Joe, Stacey and Rhys, a loving great grandma to Charlie and a dear auntie.
Funeral service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 29th May at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
Friends of Chorley Hospital
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on May 27, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -