Heaton (Nee Ratcliffe) On the 3rd June 2020,
peacefully at home,
Marian
aged 83 years.
Beloved Wife of the late John, dearly loved Mother to Jane and Richard, loving Mother in Law to Lyn, devoted Grandma to Samantha, David, Laura and Sophie and great grandma to Finlay, Joshua and George.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
St. Catherine's Hospice c/o
the funeral director
(please gift aid if possible).
Private Funeral Service and Committal will be held at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 18th June at 11.30am
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.,
Tel 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 10, 2020