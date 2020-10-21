Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Marian Kelsall

Marian Kelsall Notice
KELSALL (Nee Rostron) On the 16th October 2020, peacefully in her sleep,
Marian
aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Allan, loving mother of Julia, much loved mother in law of Dave, dearly loved sister of Marjorie and the late Edna, sister in law of Enid and cherished auntie of Tracy.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
St. Catherine's Hospice
c/o the funeral director
(please gift aid if possible)
Private funeral service and committal will be held at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 30th October at 10.30am. (attendance numbers will be limited)
All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd., Tel 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Oct. 21, 2020
