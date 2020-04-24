Home

ASHWORTH Marie Passed away at Brandreth Lodge Care Home, on the 15th April 2020, aged 92 years. Former Head of Art at St Augustine’s /Holy Cross. Beloved wife of the late John. Dear Sister-in-law and Aunt. Dearly loved friend of Bernard, Margaret and Peter. Graveside service to be held at St.Mary's RC Church, Euxton on Friday the 24th of April 2020 at 3:00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Derian House. Enq Carl and Brett Kenyon, Meridian Funeral Home. Tel: 01257 234377
Published in Chorley Guardian on Apr. 24, 2020
