ASHWORTH Marie Passed away at
Brandreth Lodge Care Home,
on the 15th April 2020,
aged 92 years.
Former Head of Art at St Augustine's /Holy Cross.
Beloved wife of the late John.
Dear Sister-in-law and Aunt.
Dearly loved friend of Bernard, Margaret and Peter.
Graveside service to be held at St.Mary's RC Church, Euxton
on Friday the 24th of April 2020
at 3:00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired
to Derian House.
Enq Carl and Brett Kenyon, Meridian Funeral Home.
Tel: 01257 234377
Published in Chorley Guardian on Apr. 29, 2020