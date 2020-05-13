Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Interment
Private
St Bede's RC Church
Marie Fowler Notice
Fowler Marie
(nee Clayton) Aged 90 years.

Passed away peacefully
on Sunday 3rd May at
Croston Park Nursing Home.

Much loved and treasured Auntie Marie of Lucy (Lynn), Natalie, Stephanie and Hannah.
Great Great Auntie to Grace, Niamh, Leo, Jack and Evie.

Good night, God bless.

Auntie Marie will leave her
home address at 11:50am on
Friday 15th May for a
private interment at
St Bede's RC Church at 12 noon.
Donation, if desired,
to St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the funeral director
(please Gift Aid if possible)

All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on May 13, 2020
