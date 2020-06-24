|
|
|
LAYBATS On the 16th June 2020,
peacefully at home
Marie Thérèse Damaris Renée
(Thérèse)
aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late
Jean-Marie, dearly loved mother of Philippe, Florence and Bernard, dear mother-in-law of Wendy, Derek and Christine, devoted grandmother of Andrew, Estelle, James, Gary, Phillip, Nicky, Michelle, Kevin and Emma,
loving great grandmother
to nineteen and
great-great grandmother to one.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
The Christie
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).
Private funeral service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 2nd July at 2:30pm.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 24, 2020