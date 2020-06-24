Home

POWERED BY

Services
B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Laybats
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Laybats

Notice Condolences

Marie Laybats Notice
LAYBATS On the 16th June 2020,
peacefully at home
Marie Thérèse Damaris Renée
(Thérèse)
aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late
Jean-Marie, dearly loved mother of Philippe, Florence and Bernard, dear mother-in-law of Wendy, Derek and Christine, devoted grandmother of Andrew, Estelle, James, Gary, Phillip, Nicky, Michelle, Kevin and Emma,
loving great grandmother
to nineteen and
great-great grandmother to one.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
The Christie
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).
Private funeral service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 2nd July at 2:30pm.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -