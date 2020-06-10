Home

Marie St John

Marie St John Notice
ST JOHN Marie Christine Passed away peacefully at
Royal Preston Hospital on the
4th June 2020, aged 81 years.

Dearly loved wife of the late Brian. Very dear mother of Dean,
Karen, Paul and Sarah.
A dear Mother-in-Law, loving Grandma and Great Grandma.

Private family service to be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 18th June 2020
at 1:30pm.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Macmillan Cancer Support.

Enq Carl and Brett Kenyon.
Meridian Funeral Home.
Tel:01257 2343 77
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 10, 2020
