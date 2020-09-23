|
|
|
BRISK (née Ashurst) On 7th September 2020, peacefully in
St. Catherine's Hospice
Marion
aged 83 years
Beloved wife of Derek,
dearly loved mother of Rachel
her partner Brent and Simon, devoted nanna of Daniel and Daisy.
Funeral Service will take place today at Christ Church,
Charnock Richard at 2:30pm followed by interment at
Euxton Parish Church.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to St. Catherine's Hospice
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd. Tel: 01257 262602.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Sept. 23, 2020