RUTTER (née Bennett) Peacefully on
Thursday 14th May 2020,
at Chorley Hospital
Marion
Aged 95 years.
Beloved wife of the late Thomas, dearly loved mum to Martyn,
loving mother-in-law of Linda, devoted grandmother to Stuart and Stacey.
At peace with her beloved Tommy.
Private family service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday
28th May at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to NHS Charities Together
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on May 20, 2020