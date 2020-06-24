|
|
|
RIDING (née Johnson) On 14th June 2020,
sadly passed away
at Chorley Hospital
Marjorie
aged 84 years
Beloved wife of the late Alan,
much loved mum to Lynda, Stuart and Mark, dear mother-in-law
of Brenda and Joe also a loving
and devoted grandma to Felicity, Catherine and Laura.
Private funeral service will take place at Coppull Parish Church
on Monday 6th July at 2:30pm followed by interment
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to Cancer Research UK
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 24, 2020