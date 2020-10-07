|
WHITBY (née Ball) On the 3rd October 2020, peacefully at home
Marjorie
aged 76 years
Beloved wife of Gordon, dearly loved mother of Jayne, David and Robert, dear mother-in-law of David and Michele, loving and devoted grandma of Rebecca, Jamie and Katie also dear sister
of Kathleen and Linda.
Private Funeral Service will be held at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, Euxton followed by committal at Charnock
Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
St. Catherine's Hospice
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid, if possible)
All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd. Tel: 01257 262602.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Oct. 7, 2020