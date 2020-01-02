|
MARK DEREK BOTTOMLEY DIED 30 DECEMBER 2010
You left us without warning,
Not even a goodbye,
And we can't seem to stop
Asking the question, why?
We didn't see this coming,
It hit us by surprise,
And when you left for Heaven,
A small part of us died.
Your smile could brighten
anyone's day,
No matter what they
were going through,
And every day for
the rest of our life,
We'll be missing you.
We would also like to wish Mark Happy 25th Birthday
on the 2nd of January 2020.
Love and miss you Son -
Mum and Dad xxx
Words are few,
but feelings are deep,
My memories of you
I will always keep,
Locked in my Heart,
today, tomorrow and always.
Happy 25th Birthday sweetheart
on 2 January.
All my Love Gran xxx
Published in Chorley Guardian on Jan. 2, 2020