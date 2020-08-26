Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020
15:30
St Laurence's Parish Church
Chorley
Martin Butler Notice
BUTLER On the 14th August 2020, at home
Martin
aged 81 years.
Beloved husband of Elspeth,
dearly loved father of Ros and Richard, loving father-in-law
of John and Danielle and a
devoted Grandfather of
Tabi, Oscar and Perdi.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Christians Against Poverty Debt Centre at
St Laurence's Parish Church
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).
Funeral service will be held at
St Laurence's Parish Church, Chorley on Thursday 27th August at 3:30pm followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
All enquires to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Aug. 26, 2020
