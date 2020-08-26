|
|
|
BUTLER On the 14th August 2020, at home
Martin
aged 81 years.
Beloved husband of Elspeth,
dearly loved father of Ros and Richard, loving father-in-law
of John and Danielle and a
devoted Grandfather of
Tabi, Oscar and Perdi.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Christians Against Poverty Debt Centre at
St Laurence's Parish Church
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).
Funeral service will be held at
St Laurence's Parish Church, Chorley on Thursday 27th August at 3:30pm followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
All enquires to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Aug. 26, 2020