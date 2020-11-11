|
FLETCHER (née Smith) On 4th November 2020
peacefully at home
Mary Frances
aged 79 years.
Beloved wife of the late Dougie, dearly loved mother of Philip, Julie, Stephen and Bernadette, loving mother-in-law of Lynne, Andrew, Jane and David,
a devoted grandma and a loving sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
Requiem Mass will take place
at St. Oswald's R/C Church, Coppull on
Friday 13th November at 12:30pm followed by interment
in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
St. Catherine's Hospice
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid, if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Nov. 11, 2020