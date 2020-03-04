|
|
|
OLLERTON (née Robinson) On the 20th February 2020, peacefully at
The Adelphi Rest Home.
Mary
Aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of the late John, dearly loved mother of Lynn,
loving mother-in-law of Paul, devoted grandma of
Emma and Daniel, Christopher
and Samantha,
also a devoted great grandma
of Maryann.
Funeral Service to take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 5th March
at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to Derian House and
St. Catherine's Hospice c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).
All enquiries to:
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Mar. 4, 2020