Home

POWERED BY

Services
B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Ollerton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ollerton

Notice Condolences

Mary Ollerton Notice
OLLERTON (née Robinson) On the 20th February 2020, peacefully at
The Adelphi Rest Home.
Mary
Aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of the late John, dearly loved mother of Lynn,
loving mother-in-law of Paul, devoted grandma of
Emma and Daniel, Christopher
and Samantha,
also a devoted great grandma
of Maryann.
Funeral Service to take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 5th March
at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to Derian House and
St. Catherine's Hospice c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).
All enquiries to:
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -