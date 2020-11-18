|
WHITTAKER On 7th November 2020, peacefully in Royal Preston Hospital and of Grove House.
Mary Bernadette aged 89 years.
Beloved sister of Fred, Kenneth and Margaret (all deceased) loving sister-in-law of the late Mary, a dearly loved aunt of Barbara and Stephen and a loving great aunt of Stephanie.
Funeral service will take place at Christ Church, Charnock Richard on Monday 23rd November 2020 at 1:00pm.
Flowers or donations, if desired, to Grove House c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Nov. 18, 2020