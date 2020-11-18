Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Mary Whittaker

Notice Condolences

Mary Whittaker Notice
WHITTAKER On 7th November 2020, peacefully in Royal Preston Hospital and of Grove House.
Mary Bernadette aged 89 years.
Beloved sister of Fred, Kenneth and Margaret (all deceased) loving sister-in-law of the late Mary, a dearly loved aunt of Barbara and Stephen and a loving great aunt of Stephanie.

Funeral service will take place at Christ Church, Charnock Richard on Monday 23rd November 2020 at 1:00pm.

Flowers or donations, if desired, to Grove House c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid if possible).

All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Nov. 18, 2020
